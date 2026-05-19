India and Norway believe in rules-based order, dialogue and diplomacy: PM Modi

OSLO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India and Norway share a commitment to a rules-based international order, dialogue, and diplomacy, while supporting efforts to end ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. Speaking alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo, Modi emphasized that military conflict cannot provide lasting solutions and highlighted the need for global peace, institutional reforms, and the eradication of terrorism in all forms.

During the meeting, both leaders announced the elevation of India-Norway ties to a "Green Strategic Partnership." Modi said the partnership would combine India's scale, speed, and talent with Norway's advanced technology and investment capabilities to create global solutions in areas such as clean energy, climate resilience, the blue economy, and green shipping.

Referring to growing global instability, Modi noted that despite conflicts in several regions, India and Europe are entering a "new golden era" in relations. He highlighted the implementation of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), calling it a blueprint for shared prosperity between India and Norway. Under the agreement, the two sides aim to attract USD 100 billion in investments into India and create one million jobs over the next 15 years.

Modi also praised Norway's support for India's Arctic research station, Himadri, and underlined the importance of Arctic and polar research cooperation between the two countries. He announced that a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Norwegian Space Agency would strengthen bilateral space cooperation.

According to Modi, deeper collaboration in research, climate studies, and ecosystem protection would help address climate change and contribute to securing humanity's future. He said the Green Strategic Partnership between India and Norway would not only strengthen bilateral ties but also benefit the wider global community. (IANS)

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