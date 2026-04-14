India, Bangladesh to Boost Media Delegation Exchanges to Deepen People-to-People Ties

Dhaka: India and Bangladesh on Monday has agreed to enhance exchange visits of media delegations. Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma paid a courtesy call on Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh Zahir Uddin Swapon on Monday.

They discussed wide-ranging cooperation in information and broadcasting domain, including engagements between media and broadcasting institutions of the two countries. They agreed to enhance exchange visits of media delegations between the two countries to strengthen people-to-people relations and promote mutual understanding. High Commissioner proposed various capacity building initiatives for journalists and media professionals under ITEC programme of Government of India. As part of these initiatives, a special training course for women journalists from Bangladesh will soon be organised in India, Indian high commission in Dhaka said in a statement. They also exchanged views on cooperation in films, including organization of film screening and film festivals in each other's country, as well as collaboration in production and post-production technological support. (ANI)

Also Read: Netanyahu Backs US Naval Blockade on Iran, Says Israel in ‘Constant Coordination’ with Washington