India Targets Formula 1 Return Before 2027 as Mandaviya Pushes Motorsports Revival

New Delhi: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said the government is actively working to promote motorsports and is pushing for the return of Formula 1 to India before 2027, after nearly 13 years.

In an informal interaction with media here, Mandaviya said that preparations are underway for the return of Formula 1 to India, and the target is to host an F1 race before 2027.

“Preparations are underway for the return of Formula One (F1) to India after a gap of nearly 13 years. Issues related to the track have been resolved, and the work is expected to be completed within the next six months. The goal is to host an F1 race in India again before 2027,” he said. Additionally, the sports minister said plans are in place to bring events like MotoGP to India soon, with necessary improvements currently in progress.

The Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix was held for three seasons from 2011 to 2013 at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Sebastian Vettel won all three races, driving for Red Bull Racing. The event was dropped from the calendar after 2013 due to taxation, high costs, and bureaucratic issues. (IANS)

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