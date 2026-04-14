Netanyahu Backs US Naval Blockade on Iran, Says Israel in ‘Constant Coordination’ with Washington

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday has voiced his government's backing for the United States' decision to enforce a naval blockade on Iran, confirming that the two allies are working in close alignment.

The Prime Minister's comments come in the wake of escalating maritime tensions and the collapse of recent diplomatic efforts. Addressing a cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister noted that the American move was a response to Tehran's actions. "Iran violated the rules, President Trump decided to impose a naval blockade," PM Netanyahu said, according to a statement released by his office.

Underscoring the strategic partnership between Jerusalem and Washington, Netanyahu emphasised that Israel remains in lockstep with the US administration regarding the enforcement of the measure. "We, of course, support this firm position, and we are in constant coordination with the United States," he stated.

This show of regional support follows the high-stakes declaration from Washington, where US President Donald Trump announced a naval blockade on all vessels entering or exiting the Strait of Hormuz. The move was triggered by the total collapse of negotiations between American and Iranian delegations.

Issuing the directive after the talks ended without a resolution, the President stated, "Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the finest in the world, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz."

Expanding on the scope of the maritime operation, Trump noted that the US Navy intends to locate and board any ship in international waters found to have provided transit payments to Tehran. "No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas," he declared. (ANI)

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