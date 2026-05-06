India, Jamaica sign 3 MoUs during visit of External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar

KINGSTON: In a landmark diplomatic move, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar concluded the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian EAM to Jamaica this week (02-04 May 2026). The visit not only signalled a deepening of historical ties but also set a modern, action-oriented blueprint for India’s engagement with the Caribbean.

Dr Jaishankar’s itinerary was anchored by delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness and Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith. The discussions reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and identified new avenues for cooperation.

The discussions culminated in the signing of three key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at future-proofing the partnership: health cooperation by enhancing medical infrastructure and expertise; renewable energy, through solarisation of the Hugh Lawson Shearer Building and media & communication on broadcasting cooperation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Both sides also reviewed the status of implementation of existing agreements in digital transformation, culture, sports, and digital payments, and emphasised the importance of ensuring tangible outcomes.

As per the MEA, both sides acknowledged the completion and handover of the “Improving Rural Livelihoods” project in Kitson Town under the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), which has directly benefited over 200 Jamaicans. (ANI)

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