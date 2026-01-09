India key to stability in South Asia: Sri Lankan MP Namal Rajapaksa

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa on Thursday underscored the importance of India's leadership in ensuring long-term peace and stability in South Asia, calling for stronger regional cooperation amid evolving global and regional security challenges.

"Amid a series of recent global security developments, there is a growing and urgent need for stronger regional cooperation in South Asia, in which India can play a central role. In recent years, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka have experienced periods of political turmoil, marked by public unrest and changes in government. At times, these disruptions have been supported and promoted by extremist elements. Addressing these challenges requires a collective commitment to counter extremism, prevent political violence, and safeguard minority rights," he posted on X. Rajapaksa emphasized that regional unity remains crucial for long-term peace and coherence (ANI)

Also Read: Sri Lankan Minister Arun Hemachandra expresses gratitude to India for cyclone relief