United States Postal Service (USPS) Unveils New Diwali Forever Stamp for 2026

Washington: The United States Postal Service (USPS) has unveiled a new Diwali Forever stamp for 2026, featuring a colourful rangoli created by Indian-born artist Sangita Bhutada, renewing one of the country's most significant recognitions of the Hindu festival and the growing Indian-American community.

The stamp, which will be released in October ahead of this year's festival, was among several new commemorative stamps announced by USPS celebrating America's cultural traditions, national milestones and public awareness campaigns.

"Among the most important holidays on the Hindu calendar, the annual autumn festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil," USPS said while announcing the new stamp. The Postal Service noted that Diwali is usually observed over five days and that "in 2026, the main day of the festival will be November 8." (IANS)

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