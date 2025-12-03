India offers significant strategic value to Israel, says Security Expert Citrinowicz

TEL AVIV: Israel Security and Intelligence expert Danny (Dennis) Citrinowicz said that India can add strategic value to Israel given its size and capabilities.

Citrinowicz said that Israel can aid India in defence arena and help tackle its security issues.

He said, "Israel and India have long-standing strategic relations, built over many years. These ties are critically important for both countries. Israel can support India in multiple areas, particularly in defense, where Israel's advanced technologies and defense industry can help India address its diverse security challenges. At the same time, India, given its size, growing capabilities, and global influence, offers significant strategic value to Israel. This partnership clearly serves the interests of both nations and is likely to expand further.

He further said that both India and Israel have faced major security challenges. Therefore, strengthening security domain was essential.

He said, "Both countries have recently faced major security challenges, India in its conflict with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, and Israel in its confrontation with Iran since the events of October 7. Security cooperation is therefore essential. Strengthening collaboration not only enhances our capabilities but also signals to adversaries that this strategic alignment is robust and mutually reinforcing... While the partnership spans multiple domains, including economic cooperation, defense remains a central pillar, driven by shared interests and common threats."

Talking about Operation Sindoor, Citrinowicz said that tackling the terror group is not enough, it is important to hold the sponsors of it responsible.

He said, "It is not enough to target the group that carries out the attack; it is equally important to hold accountable the state that directs or enables such operations... India's response during Operation Sindoor, much like Israel's actions after October 7 against the Axis of Resistance, reflects a clear principle: deterrence must be directed at both the perpetrators and their sponsors. In many cases, striking the sender is the only way to restore stability and prevent further aggression."

On India's defence capabilities and the implications post-Operation Sindoor, he said that India faced a significant challenge from Pakistan and China as they backed it.

He said, "India faced a significant challenge, not only from Pakistan but also from the broader network supporting it, including Chinese and Turkish backing. Despite this, India demonstrated robust military capabilities, supported by its growing defense industry and close cooperation with partners such as Israel. The campaign was important because it established a firm red line: continued attacks would be met with decisive retaliation. This strengthened India's deterrence posture and showed that India has the capability and resolve to counter Pakistan effectively. These developments are being closely observed by adversaries..." (ANI)

