Israel teams up with Google to bring AI into traditional manufacturing

TEL AVIV: Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry together with Google Israel launched a joint program to train industry consultants in artificial intelligence, aiming to boost productivity and strengthen local manufacturing.

The initiative, developed with Reichman University's High-Tech and AI School and the Ministry's Center for Advanced Industry, will equip consultants who work with factories to help integrate AI into management, production, logistics, IT and customer operations.

More than 30 participants began the first training round this week, receiving an overview of AI fundamentals and practical tools tailored to industrial needs. The program comes as Israel pushes to expand AI adoption in traditional sectors, addressing what officials describe as a widespread lack of awareness of the technology's potential. (ANI/TPS)

