India, Oman explore ways to elevate strategic partnership

MUSCAT: External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar, on Friday met his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi, and explored ways to elevate the strategic partnership between both countries. According to the Foreign Ministry of Oman, the meeting addressed the course of the historical relations between Oman and India, and explored ways to elevate the strategic partnership between the two India and Oman, particularly in the fields of trade and investment, energy, logistics services, and modern technologies, alongside enhancing cooperation between companies in both countries, and encouraging quality partnerships and mutual investments that serve shared interests and align with promising economic opportunities. (IANS)

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