India rejects Canadian Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) allegations of espionage as ‘baseless’

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday strongly rejected Canada’s allegations of Indian espionage and foreign interference, following claims made in the 2025 report of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS). Speaking at a press briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India categorically rejects what it called “baseless imputations” regarding interference in Canada’s internal affairs.

Jaiswal stated that India is a democratic nation that respects the sovereignty of other countries and adheres to international norms. He emphasized that concerns related to foreign interference should be handled through established diplomatic mechanisms rather than through “politicized or public narratives.”

Responding to references in the CSIS report about extremist activities linked to Khalistani groups, Jaiswal reiterated India’s long-standing concerns over Canadian territory being used by separatist and extremist elements to incite violence against India. He noted that the Canadian intelligence assessment itself acknowledged the presence of supporters of the Khalistan separatist movement in Canada and recognized that Canada-based extremist groups continue to pose security threats to both India and Canada.

According to Jaiswal, these groups misuse democratic freedoms and institutions in Canada to promote extremism, raise funds, and support violent activities. He added that India has repeatedly urged Canadian authorities to take concrete action against anti-India elements operating from Canadian soil. These concerns include the glorification of violence, threats against Indian diplomats and leaders, vandalism of places of worship, and attempts to promote secessionism through unofficial referendums.

The CSIS report, tabled in the Canadian Parliament on May 2, identified China, Russia, India, Iran, and Pakistan among the countries allegedly involved in foreign interference and espionage activities targeting Canada. The report also referred to the 40th anniversary of the 1985 Air India Flight 182 bombing, describing it as the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history, which killed 329 people, most of them Canadians. It noted that there were no Canada-based Khalistani extremist attacks reported in Canada in 2025. (ANI)

Also Read: India urges Bangladesh to speed up nationality checks to enable smooth repatriation of illegal migrants