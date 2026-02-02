India rejects Pakistan’s ‘baseless’ allegations on Balochistan violence

New Delhi: India on Sunday strongly rejected Pakistan’s allegations regarding recent violence in Balochistan, calling them “baseless” and an attempt to deflect attention from Pakistan’s internal issues. Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that Pakistan should focus on addressing the demands of its people rather than making frivolous claims. “We categorically reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan, which are nothing but its usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings,” read the MEA press release. This response comes after Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi alleged India’s involvement in the attacks. India emphasised Pakistan’s poor human rights record and suppression in the region. “Instead of parroting frivolous claims each time there is a violent incident, it would do better to focus on addressing long-standing demands of its people in the region. Its record of suppression, brutality and violation of human rights is well known,” added MEA release. (ANI)

