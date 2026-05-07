India sees Suriname as family, not just a partner: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

PARAMARIBO: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has highlighted the deep “civilizational connect” between India and Suriname, describing the South American nation not just as a diplomatic partner but as “family.” In an OpEd titled A Civilizational Bond Renewed for the Times of Suriname, he emphasized that the relationship is rooted in shared pluralistic traditions and historical experiences.

“In Suriname, India does not see a distant partner; India sees family. As we look to the future, this enduring bond will continue to inspire us to deepen our multifaceted cooperation,” Jaishankar stated in a post on X, reflecting on the shared heritage that links the two peoples.

Tracing the origins of this relationship, he pointed to 1873, when Indian indentured laborers first arrived in Suriname aboard the ship Lalla Rookh. These early migrants laid the foundation of a thriving Indian diaspora, contributing significantly to modern Surinamese society. Jaishankar plans to honor this legacy during his visit to the Baba and Mai Monument.

Over the past 50 years of diplomatic relations, the partnership has evolved into a robust and multifaceted engagement. India has supported Suriname through various development initiatives, including infrastructure projects funded by Lines of Credit. These include a 161 KV electrical transmission line from Paranam to Paramaribo, the supply of Chetak helicopters, and improvements to water pumping systems.

India has also extended support in food security, supplying 425 metric tons of food items worth USD 10 million last year. Through Quick Impact Projects, India has contributed to initiatives such as chemical teaching laboratories and the rehabilitation of public spaces like DC Roblesplein. Jaishankar is also set to attend the commissioning of a passion fruit processing and packaging unit funded by an Indian grant. (ANI)

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