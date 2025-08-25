India-Thailand to conduct joint military exercise in Umroi from Sept 1 to 14

The Indian Army and the Royal Thai Army will conduct the 14th edition of the Joint Bilateral Military Exercise- MAITREE from September 1-14 at the Foreign Training Node, Umroi, according to the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), Indian Army. Sharing the details on Saturday, the ADG PI said that the exercise is designed to further sharpen the operational capabilities of both armies in undertaking joint company-level counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain, under the United Nations mandate. ADG PI highlighted that this reflects the shared commitment towards global peace and security. In a video message shared by the ADG PI, it was mentioned that the exercise is taking place in India after 5 years. As per the Ministry of Defence, the 13th edition of Exercise MAITREE took place at Fort Vachiraprakan in Tak Province of Thailand. The 13th edition had seen participation of the Indian Army contingent comprising 76 personnel is being represented mainly by a Battalion of the LADAKH SCOUTS along with personnel from other arms and services. The Royal Thailand Army contingent also comprised 76 personnel mainly from 1st Battalion, 14 Infantry Regiment of 4 Division. (ANI)

