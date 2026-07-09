India Thanks Venezuela for Recognising Operation Amistad's Humanitarian Assistance

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday said that the humanitarian assistance following the devastating June 24 twin earthquakes in Venezuela was an “honour” and reflected the enduring friendship between the two nations.

In a statement posted on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that it was an honour for India to serve the people of Venezuela through Operation Amistad.

“Thank you for your kind words. It was an honour to serve the people of Venezuela through Operation Amistad, reflecting the enduring friendship between our two countries,” Jaiswal posted on X. The MEA’s response came after the Venezuelan government thanked the Indian team for the assistance. More than 1900 affected people were provided treatment at the field hospital set up by the Indian Army in Venezuela, according to the statement shared by Venezuela’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Tuesday, Venezuela’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yvan Gil expressed gratitude to health professionals from India and lauded their work, as they provided medical assistance to the people of Venezuela at the field hospital set up by the Indian Army. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending help to Venezuela.

“On behalf of the Bolivarian Government, we wish to express our most sincere gratitude to all the health professionals from the sister Republic of India, who provided care to the Venezuelan men and women affected by the earthquakes at the field hospital set up in La Rinconada, as part of Operation Friendship,” Yvan Gil posted on X.

“Venezuela has been a witness to the admirable humanitarian work carried out by the Indian doctors, performing everything from complex surgeries to dental treatments. Likewise, we extend our gratitude to Ambassador P.K. Ashok Babu and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their generous support and for extending a helping hand to the Venezuelan people,” he added. (IANS)

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