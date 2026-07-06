Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Thanks India for Earthquake Relief Assistance

New Delhi: Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Sunday thanked India for assistance in the wake of massive earthquakes.

Rodriguez said that Venezuela will be reborn.

In a post on X, she said, “We honor the rescuers from the United Kingdom, Qatar, France, India, Barbados, Brazil, and Argentina in recognition of their invaluable work and the solidarity they have shown with Venezuela during these days of sorrow. We will never forget their dedication, courage, and commitment! Carry with you our gratitude and a piece of Venezuela in your hearts. On behalf of all the Venezuelan people, receive our most sincere thanks. Venezuela will never forget your noble gesture.” “Venezuela will be reborn!” she said. (ANI)

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