Indian Embassies in Middle East ask citizens to avoid unnecessary travel

Abu Dhabi: The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Saturday issued an advisory for Indian students in the UAE to avoid unnecessary travel.

The advisory was one of the many issued by Indian missions in the Middle East.

“In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the UAE authorities and the Embassy. The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are continuing to function normally and will issue updates as necessary,” the advisory read.

“For any emergency query, the Indian nationals in the UAE can contact the following numbers: Toll free number: 800-46342 WhatsApp: +971543090571 Email: pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in and ca.abudhabi@ mea.gov.in.”

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah gave emergency contact details in case any Indian needed help.

“Emergency contact details of the Consulate General of India in Jeddah are as follows: WhatsApp No.: + 966 536209704 Landline No.: 00 966 126648660 / 00 966 12 2614093 Mobile No.: +966 556122301 Toll Free No.: 800 244 0003 Email : conscw.jeddah@mea.gov.in, vclab.jeddah@mea.gov.in”

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia also advised its citizens to be vigilant.

“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian Nationals currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain vigilant, strictly adhere to the safety guidelines prevalent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and follow advisories issued by the local authorities and the Embassy. The Embassy of India, Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are continuing to function normally and will issue updates and advisories as an when necessary,” it stated.

“The emergency contact 24*7 helpline numbers of the Embassy of India, Riyadh are as follows: 00-966-11-4884697 00-966-542126748 (Whatsapp only) 800 247 1234 (Toll-Free) Email: cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in.”

The Indian Embassy in Israel also stated that it will provide necessary updates and assistance during the developing situation.

It further stated, “Indian nationals residing in Israel who have not yet registered with the Embassy are requested to kindly do so. Registration will enable the Embassy to contact you promptly and provide necessary updates and assistance during the developing situation.” (ANI)

