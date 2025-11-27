Indian envoy discusses bilateral economic engagement agenda with US Under Secretary

WASHINGTON: India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra held a wide ranging conversation on India-US bilateral economic engagement agenda with Jacob Helberg, the 22nd Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs. “Congratulated US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg on assuming his responsibilities. Had a wide ranging conversation on our bilateral economic engagement agenda, including a mutually beneficial trade deal, strategic trade dialogue, and technology cooperation including AI,” Kwatra posted on X on Wednesday, India time.

Helberg previously served as an Advisor to the Council of Economic Advisors at the White House before taking up the new assignment mid October. He founded The Hill and Valley Forum, a bipartisan coalition of Silicon Valley executives and US lawmakers, which became a major force in bridging the knowledge gap between Silicon Valley and Capitol Hill.

According to a statement released by the US Department of State, he has also worked with Congressional leaders to raise awareness regarding the national security risks posed by China. Helberg served as Senior Advisor to Palantir Technologies CEO and is an early investor in several fast-growing tech firms. (IANS)

