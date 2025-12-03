Indian envoy holds 'fruitful' talks with bipartisan US Senators on energy, defence and trade

Washington: India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, hosted a bipartisan group of US Senators and engaged in productive discussions about the bilateral partnership, covering areas such as energy, defence and trade.

The group of US Senators included Republicans Lindsey Graham, Dan Sullivan and Markwayne Mullin, and Democrats Peter Welch, Richard Blumenthal, and Sheldon Whitehouse at India House in Washington.

"Honoured to host Senators Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal, Sheldon Whitehouse, Peter Welch, Dan Sullivan and Markwayne Mullin this evening at the India House. Had fruitful conversations on the India-US partnership, from energy and defence cooperation to trade and important global developments. Grateful for their support for a stronger India-US relationship," Kwatra posted on X on Tuesday (Indian time).

The Indian Ambassador also held a meeting with General Dan Caine, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, discussing defence cooperation between India and the US and regional issues of shared interest. (IANS)

