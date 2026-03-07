Iran calling to make deal, says United States President Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Iran is seeking negotiations after suffering significant military losses as American and Israeli forces continue strikes targeting Tehran's missile and drone capabilities.

Speaking at a White House event honouring the 2025 champions of Inter Miami CF, Trump claimed the joint military campaign had severely weakened Iran's military infrastructure and that Tehran was already reaching out for talks.

"They're calling, they're saying, 'How do we make a deal?'" Trump said. "I said you're being a little bit late."

The president said operations by US forces and their Israeli partners were progressing faster than expected and had inflicted major damage on Iran's military assets.

"The United States military, together with the wonderful Israeli partners, continues to totally demolish the enemy far ahead of schedule," Trump said.

According to Trump, Iranian missile launchers were being struck within minutes of firing.

"As soon as they set off a missile, within four minutes the launcher gets hit," he said.

Trump also claimed Iran's naval strength had been significantly reduced, saying 24 vessels were destroyed within three days. He added that US forces had dismantled large portions of Iran's air defence network and aviation capability.

"Their anti-aircraft weapons are gone. So they have no air force, they have no air defense," he said.

The president said about 60 percent of Iran's missile systems and 64 percent of its launch infrastructure had already been destroyed.

Despite the military campaign, Trump said Washington remained open to a different future for Iran if members of its security establishment distanced themselves from the current leadership.

He urged members of Iran's armed forces and diplomats abroad to defect, promising immunity to those who cooperate. Trump also argued the operation would ultimately stabilise the region and global energy markets. (IANS)

Also Read: Congress split over US President Donald Trump’s Iran strike decision