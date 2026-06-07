Iran claims ‘first military victory’, seeks release of $24 billion in assets

TEHRAN: In a major development in West Asia, a senior Iranian official has claimed Tehran’s ‘first’ military victory in the Islamic Republic’s 47-year-old history, while demanding the release of USD 24 billion worth of Iranian assets. Military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Mohsen Rezaei, has said that the US would “enter into a dark corridor” if fighting resumes. The strategic assessment comes as the official asserts that the current battlefield situation has fundamentally altered Tehran’s position in peace negotiations with the United States, presenting US President Donald Trump with a ‘test of trust’. “This is the first time Iran has emerged victorious in wars, while in previous wars Iran has always been defeated,” Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, told CNN.

The remarks come at a sensitive time, with bilateral negotiations stalled and a fragile ceasefire barely maintaining peace in the region. (ANI)

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