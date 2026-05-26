Iran deal will either be ‘great and meaningful’ or there will be ‘no deal’ at all, says Donald Trump

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump on Monday asserted that any forthcoming accord with Tehran would strictly manifest as a "great and meaningful" deal, or the administration would walk away entirely, as diplomatic talks aimed at officially concluding the conflict continue to stretch out.

Articulating his stance on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump made it clear that the prospective pact remains unfinished, cautioning that it would only materialise if it satisfies his specific criteria. Reiterating his unyielding position on the diplomatic engagement, Trump posted, "The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal."

The US President also capitalised on the social media update to launch a scathing attack against detractors within the American political landscape, targeting both Democrats and figures within his own Republican ranks for allegedly skewing the ground reality of the diplomatic discussions.

Lambasting those criticising speculated concessions as individuals who "know nothing" about the active deliberations, Trump accused them of prematurely undermining what he framed as an evolving diplomatic exercise.

Taking a direct swipe at his domestic political opponents, Trump stated, "I laugh at all of the Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools who know nothing about the potential deal I am making with Iran, things that haven't even been negotiated yet," while branding his detractors as "losers" who foster "division and loss".

Trump maintained that his strategy would turn out to be "the exact opposite" of the 2015 nuclear pact, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), hammered out during the tenure of former US President Barack Obama.

Reaffirming his historical critique that the JCPOA was fundamentally broken, Trump argued that the previous framework provided Tehran with a "direct and open path" towards a nuclear weapon. The US leader had pulled Washington out of the landmark accord in 2018, describing the arrangement as "rotten" due to its failure to enforce permanent constraints on Iran's atomic ambitions. Drawing a sharp contrast with past diplomacy, Trump concluded, "It will be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration, which was a direct and open path to a Nuclear Weapon for Iran. No, I don't do deals like that!" (ANI)

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