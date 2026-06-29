Iran destroyed 8 American military infrastructures in Kuwait, Bahrain: IRGC

Tehran: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday claimed it had destroyed eight US military infrastructures in Kuwait and Bahrain in a joint missile and drone operation, describing the strikes as retaliation for a second wave of US military attacks on Iranian targets.

In a statement carried by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the IRGC’s Public Relations department said its naval and aerospace forces launched ballistic missiles and drones between 2:00 am and 3:00 am local time, targeting the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters at Port Salman in Bahrain. The IRGC said the operation was a “decisive response” to what it described as recent US aggression. “Your zealous sons in the IRGC’s naval and air forces, during a joint missile and drone operation at 2-3 am today, Sunday, July 27, destroyed eight important infrastructures of the child-killing US army at the Ali al-Salem base in Kuwait and the Fifth Naval Fleet in Port Salman, Bahrain, by launching ballistic missiles and drones at them and decisively responded to the recent US aggression,” the statement said. According to CENTCOM, US military aircraft targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defence sites, drone storage facilities and minelayer capabilities. (ANI)

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