US-Iran agree to set up direct channel with IRGC to de-escalate conflict, says Vance

WASHINGTON DC: US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that the US and Iran have agreed to set up a direct deconfliction channel with military representatives from both countries, reported Al Jazeera.

The arrangement involves representatives from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the US Army’s Central Command (CENTCOM) being stationed in Doha, Qatar.

US Vice President JD Vance, in an interview with a British news site, said that Tehran and Washington have agreed to set up a direct channel with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in order to reduce the risk of further conflict, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking to the British news site UnHerd, JD Vance said the arrangement would involve Iranian and US military officials meeting in Doha to work through disputes, according to the report by Al Jazeera on Thursday.

“They were like, ‘OK, fine, we’ll send somebody from the IRGC to go hang out in Doha with somebody from [U.S. Central Command]’ and that’s how we’re going to settle a lot of these disputes”, Vance described discussions with Iranian officials as per Al Jazeera.

It was also noted that Vance mentioned the UAE also have conversations with Iran and the IRGC on the types of “economic incentives”.

He said the UAE is “having conversations with the Iranians that have never happened before, including with the IRGC, about various types of economic incentives”.

His remarks come as the United States and Iran continue to engage following the Lake Lucerne technical talks. (ANI)

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