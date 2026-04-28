Iran outlines three-phase framework for potential talks with the United States

TEHRAN: Iran has reportedly outlined a three-phase framework for potential negotiations if the United States is willing to resume peace talks, according to local media. This comes after both sides stepped back from a second round of discussions held in Pakistan. Tehran proposed a three-phase approach: An immediate and complete cessation of hostilities, along with firm guarantees that military action will not resume against Iran and Lebanon; once the first phase is agreed upon, discussions would move toward the oversight and management of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz; only after progress on the first two phases would Iran be open to negotiations regarding its nuclear program. This sequencing is significant, as Washington has long insisted that Tehran halt uranium enrichment and transfer its stockpiles outside the country. (Agencies)

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