Iran Parliament Speaker mocks United States, hints at targeting Bab el-Mandeb

TEHRAN: Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, has made a series of provocative remarks targeting both the United States and global maritime trade routes amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a mocking social media post, Ghalibaf ridiculed the U.S. military’s search efforts to locate the missing crew member after the downing of an F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet. Ghalibaf sarcastically commented on the U.S.’s shifting objectives, stating, “After defeating Iran 37 times in a row, this brilliant no-strategy war they started has now been downgraded from ‘regime change’ to ‘Hey! Can anyone find our pilots? Please?’” He continued, “Wow. What incredible progress. Absolute geniuses.”

The Speaker also hinted that Tehran might escalate its pressure on adversaries by targeting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, another critical maritime chokepoint. He raised questions about the world’s heavy reliance on these passageways, asking, “What share of global oil, LNG, wheat, rice, and fertiliser shipments transits the Bab el-Mandeb Strait?”

By highlighting the vulnerability of global supply chains, Ghalibaf suggested that certain nations and corporate entities could be particularly exposed to such a strategic move. His comments imply that Iran is weighing its options for leveraging global trade routes as part of its broader geopolitical strategy. (ANI)

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