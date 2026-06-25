Iran Says Nuclear Site Inspections Possible Only After Final Deal with United States

TEHRAN: Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on Wednesday rejected comments made by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), asserting that inspections of Tehran’s nuclear sites would only be feasible following the final US-Iran deal.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks on the social media platform X in response to statements made earlier in the day by the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief, Rafael Grossi, in Japan, indicating that UN inspectors would soon visit Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities.

Dismissing these claims, Gharibabadi wrote, “No meeting was held with Grossi in Switzerland, despite his request. Nor is there any plan for access to the facilities that were attacked or to nuclear material.”

Elaborating on Tehran’s position, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister asserted that granting UN inspectors entry to compromised atomic facilities and substances will “solely be examined and resolved within the framework of a final agreement” with Washington.

He stated, “These issues will be reviewed and decided only within the framework of a final agreement and as a result of practical action by the other side to end all sanctions and other measures.”

Maintaining that the resumption of UN monitoring remains contingent upon “the other party’s practical action in terminating all sanctions”, Gharibabadi added, “You cannot advance the ‘stir up and take over’ policy with media hype.” (ANI)

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