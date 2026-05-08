Iran slams US’ United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution to open Hormuz

NEW YORK: Iran has strongly criticised the United States-backed draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) concerning the Strait of Hormuz, aimed at defending freedom of navigation and securing the maritime route, alleging that Washington is attempting to advance its “political agenda” and “legitimise unlawful actions.”

In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations said the proposed resolution would not help resolve the ongoing crisis in the strategically significant waterway, noting that the “only viable solution” to the West Asia crisis and removal of the US naval blockade on the ports of Iran.

“The only viable solution in the Strait of Hormuz is clear: a permanent end to the war, the lifting of the maritime blockade, and the restoration of normal passage. Instead, the U.S. is pushing a flawed, politically motivated UN Security Council draft resolution under the pretext of ‘freedom of navigation’ to advance its political agenda and legitimise unlawful actions—not to resolve the crisis,” the Iranian mission stated in their post.

Iran further urged UN member states to reject the draft resolution and avoid supporting or co-sponsoring it.

“Iran calls on Member States to act on the basis of logic, fairness and principle, not pressure; reject the draft, and refrain from supporting or co-sponsoring it,” the statement added.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions surrounding maritime security and shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy corridor through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes. (ANI)

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