US President Donald Trump criticises Pope Leo over remarks on Iran’s nuclear capability

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has publicly criticised Pope Leo over Iran, saying the pontiff appeared to support Tehran’s ability to possess nuclear weapons, an idea he said Washington would never accept. Trump made the remarks during an exchange with reporters at the White House on Wednesday (local time) after being asked about Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s planned meeting with the Pope. “Mr President, you’ve had some recent back and forth with Pope Leo,” a reporter said. “I understand Secretary of State Marco Rubio is going to meet with the Pope tomorrow. What message do you hope he delivers to the Holy Father?” Trump responded by saying his position on Iran was clear and non-negotiable. “Well, I can tell you this, that as far as the Pope is concerned, it’s very simple — whether I make him happy or I don’t make him happy, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. The President then suggested the Pope had taken a different position on Tehran. “And he seemed to be saying that they can,” Trump said. “And I say they cannot.” “Because if that happened, the entire world would be hostage, and we’re not going to let that happen,” he said. (IANS)

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