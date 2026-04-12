‘Iran struggles to reopen Strait of Hormuz as missing sea mines complicate navigation’

WASHINGTON: A fresh complication has emerged in the already tense geopolitical landscape, with Iran reportedly facing difficulties in reopening the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz after laying sea mines during recent hostilities.

According to a report by The New York Times, citing US officials, Tehran is unable to locate all the mines it deployed in the vital shipping corridor, raising serious concerns over maritime safety and global oil supply.

The Strait of Hormuz, which links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, is one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, carrying nearly a fifth of global oil shipments. For countries like India, the dependency is even higher, with a significant portion of its energy imports passing through this narrow channel.

As per the report, Iran had deployed mines using small boats last month, shortly after joint airstrikes by the US and Israel amid escalating tensions over Tehran’s nuclear programme. However, officials now believe that the mining operation may not have been systematically documented. Some of the devices, even when recorded, were laid in a manner that allowed them to drift, making detection and removal significantly more challenging.

US officials described the mining effort as “haphazard,” the New York Times reported, highlighting the risks posed to commercial shipping.

The situation has also cast a shadow over ongoing diplomatic efforts, particularly the high-stakes talks between Washington and Tehran currently underway in Islamabad.

“Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had issued warnings that ships passing through the strait could collide with sea mines. It, however, left another passage open to allow the transit of ships that pay a toll,” said the report. (IANS)

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