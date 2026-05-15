Iran ‘weeks away’ from nuclear threshold, warns US at senate armed services committee hearing

Washington: Top US officials told senators that Iran remains only “weeks away” from enriching uranium to weapons-grade levels, amid growing concerns over global instability, nuclear modernisation and Gulf tensions.

During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Wednesday, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright warned that Iran’s current 60 per cent enrichment level placed it dangerously close to weapons-grade capability.

“When you’re at 60 per cent, you’re way more than 90 per cent of the way there for weapons-grade uranium,” Wright said, calling the situation “very concerning.”

The hearing, focused on the Department of Energy’s 2027 budget and America’s nuclear security programme, also highlighted concerns over China, Russia and the future of US nuclear deterrence.

Committee Chairman Roger Wicker said the world had become “far more complex and dangerous,” warning that China was rapidly expanding and modernising its nuclear arsenal beyond a minimum deterrent strategy.

Wicker also criticised delays in upgrading America’s ageing nuclear infrastructure, much of which dates back to the Manhattan Project era, and questioned whether efforts to restore plutonium pit production were moving fast enough.

Wright defended the administration’s strategy, saying the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) was restoring focus on “deterrence, urgency and production.” He added that the US was currently carrying out seven major warhead modernisation programmes, all reportedly ahead of schedule.

Democratic senators raised concerns over the economic impact of Gulf tensions and disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz. Senator Jack Reed said rising fuel prices linked to the conflict had cost Americans an estimated $37 billion, or about $289 per household.

Lawmakers also sought assurances against renewed nuclear weapons testing. Senator Jacky Rosen asked whether the administration would avoid explosive tests, to which Wright replied there was “no need” for them to ensure reliability.

NNSA Administrator Brandon Williams said the US conducts more than 1,000 non-explosive stockpile tests annually and noted that the agency would spend about $600 million this year on AI-related nuclear security and weapons design projects. (IANS)

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