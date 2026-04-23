Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims seizure of 2 vessels in Hormuz

TEHRAN: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday claimed that its naval forces seized two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, alleging that the vessels violated its territorial waters and tried to exit the strategic waterway without authorisation from Tehran. This comes just hours after US President Donald Trump announced an indefinite extension of a temporary ceasefire. In a statement as reported by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the two ships — identified as “MSC-FRANCESCA” and “EPAMINODES” — were allegedly involved in violations while transiting the strategic waterway. (ANI)

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