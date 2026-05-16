Iraq’s new Prime Minister sworn in with partial cabinet after deadlock over key posts

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s new Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi was sworn in with a partial Cabinet after lawmakers failed to reach consensus on several key posts, including the interior and defence ministries. Parliament approved 14 members of al-Zaidi’s Cabinet, while votes on the remaining portfolios were delayed amid ongoing political negotiations, Xinhua news agency reported. During a session chaired by Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi, 266 lawmakers voted in favor of the 14 ministers, according to a parliamentary statement.

Among those approved were Fuad Hussein, who retained his post as foreign minister, Basim Mohammed Khudair as oil minister, and Faleh al-Sari as finance minister. Voting on other key ministries, including defense and interior, was postponed to allow more time for political consultations. Following the confidence vote, al-Zaidi and the 14 approved ministers took the constitutional oath before parliament. Under Iraq’s constitution, a prime minister must secure parliamentary approval for the Cabinet and government program before formally taking office. (IANS)

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