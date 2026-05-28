Islamabad will have to face consequences: India accuses Pak of harbouring terrorism at UN

NEW YORK: India’s Permanent Ambassador the the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish on Tuesday (local time) delivered a sharp rebuttal against Pakistan’s continued acts of cross-border aggression against India at the UN Security Council and noted that Islamabad will have to face consequences to its sponsorship of terrorism.

He made the remarks while speaking at the UN Security Council Open Debate on ‘Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN and Charter and Strengthening the UN-centred International System’.

Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, highlighted how Pakistan has been unabatedly continuing to harbour and harnessing malevolent forces of terrorism, cross-border terrorism and violent radicalism against India—and that India has every right to defend itself from such cross-border terrorism.

“Pakistan will have to accept that there are consequences to its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Pakistan’s harnessing of the malevolent forces of terrorism, religious extremism, violent radicalism, and anti-India rhetoric has continued unabated since its creation.” He strongly slammed Pakistan’s policy of ‘bleeding India with a thousand cuts’, bringing it to attention how it exposes the hollow commitment of Islamabad to the UN Charter.

“Pakistan, by waging several wars and inflicting unprovoked aggression against India and through its continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism, has violated the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity and peaceful coexistence. The use of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan and its doctrine of “bleeding India by a thousand cuts” exposes its hollow rhetoric of commitment to the UN Charter.” He reiterated the call for Pakistan to irrevocably end its support to all forms of terrorism.

The remarks by Ambassador Parvathaneni came after a recently issued baseless and unwarranted remark made by Pakistan on Tuesday. (ANI)

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