Islami Andolan questions credibility of BNP, Jamaat ahead of February elections

Dhaka: As political tensions intensify ahead of Bangladesh's February 12 elections, Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) said that neither the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) nor Jamaat-e-Islami deserves public trust, accusing both parties of failing to meet people's aspirations during their respective periods in power, local media reported.

Addressing a campaign rally at Konabari College Field in Gazipur district on Friday, the IAB chief Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim criticised the BNP-Jamaat alliance's 2001-06 tenure, alleging that Bangladesh was ranked the world's most corrupt nation five consecutive times during that period.

"The nation was tormented by terrorism. Corruption spread through every layer of the state. The responsibility for 1/11 in 2006 also lies with BNP-Jamaat. Due to their manipulation of the caretaker government system, the country fell into a long-term crisis. Therefore, there is no reason to trust them again," Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, quoted Karim as saying. (IANS)

