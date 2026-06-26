Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) warns against uncoordinated shipping through Hormuz Strait

TEHRAN: Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on Thursday stressed that the only authorised routes for vessels’ passage through the Strait of Hormuz are the ones announced by Iranian authorities. It made the remarks in a statement published on the IRGC’s official news outlet Sepah News while warning that ships’ movement through other routes is dangerous and prohibited. The IRGC’s Navy made the announcement after the Oman Maritime Security Centre released guidelines for outbound ships’ passage through the strait under an arrangement with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Xinhua news agency reported. Everyone must know that the only routes for passage through the strait are those announced by Iran, and traffic outside those routes is very dangerous and prohibited, and must be strictly avoided, it added. (IANS)

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