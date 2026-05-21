Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warns US, Israel of wider war beyond Middle East

Tehran: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Wednesday issued a new statement warning “adversaries” (US and Israel) against any renewed military action targeting Iran, declaring that future conflict could expand beyond West Asia, according to the Iranian state media Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

In the official statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, “If the aggression against Iran is repeated, the war will be extended outside the Middle East region, and our crushing blows will hit you in places you cannot imagine.”

The warning came amid heightened regional tensions following recent confrontations involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

The IRGC asserted that Iran had not yet deployed the full extent of its military capabilities during the previous phase of fighting. “Although in the previous round of war, the US-Israel used all their capabilities, we did not use all our capabilities,” the statement said. “But if an action is taken against Iran, Iran’s new regional and extra-regional capabilities will be activated.”

The IRGC further claimed that the conflict had already spread throughout the region, arguing that Tehran’s previous warnings had proven accurate. “As warned before the US aggression against Iran, the war has engulfed the entire region,” the statement said.

“Unlike the enemy, Iran’s warnings are not empty,” the IRGC said. It added, “We warn that any new aggression will activate Iran’s extra-regional capabilities.”

The IRGC stressed that its military posture would ultimately be demonstrated through direct action rather than rhetoric.”We are men of war, and you will see our power on the battlefield, not in empty statements on social media,” its official statement said, according to IRIB. (ANI)

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