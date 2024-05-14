GAZA: Indian UN Staff Member Killed in Rafah During Israel-Hamas Conflict

RAFAH: An Indian UN worker was killed in Gaza when the vehicle he was in was attacked in Rafah. This marks the first international casualty for the UN since the Israel-Hamas conflict started.
The person was a member of the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS). Although the victim's identity hasn't been disclosed, sources confirmed to PTI that he was from India and a former Indian Army personnel.
The Indian UN worker killed in Rafah is the first international UN staff casualty in Gaza since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict following the October 7 terror attacks.
Another DSS staffer was injured in the incident when their UN vehicle was hit as they were on their way to the European Hospital in Rafah.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep sadness upon learning about the death of a United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS) staff member and the injury to another DSS staffer.
The incident occurred when their UN vehicle was hit while they were on their way to the European Hospital in Rafah on Monday morning.
A statement from Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, mentioned that Guterres strongly denounced all attacks on UN personnel and requested a thorough investigation. Guterres also extended his condolences to the family of the deceased staff member.
The statement read, “With the conflict in Gaza continuing to take a heavy toll – not only on civilians but also on humanitarian workers – the Secretary-General reiterates his urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for the release of all hostages.”
In April, seven members of the World Central Kitchen were killed in an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) airstrike in Gaza. One of those who died in the attack was Zomi Frankcom, who reportedly had Indian heritage.
According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), between October 7, 2023, and May 12, 2024, at least 35,091 Palestinians have been killed and 78,827 injured in Gaza.
ALSO WATCH: