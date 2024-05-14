GAZA: Indian UN Staff Member Killed in Rafah During Israel-Hamas Conflict

RAFAH: An Indian UN worker was killed in Gaza when the vehicle he was in was attacked in Rafah. This marks the first international casualty for the UN since the Israel-Hamas conflict started.

The person was a member of the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS). Although the victim's identity hasn't been disclosed, sources confirmed to PTI that he was from India and a former Indian Army personnel.

