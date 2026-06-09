Israel strikes petrochemical facility in Iran’s Khuzestan amid escalating tensions

Jerusalem: Israel on Monday morning carried out an airstrike against the Karun Petrochemical Company in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province, state media reported.

Part of the petrochemical complex has sustained damage after being hit by the Israeli projectiles, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency cited Valiollah Hayati, Khuzestan's deputy governor for security affairs, as saying.

He added that no casualties have been reported so far. Iran's Petrochemical Special Economic Zone Organisation said later in a statement that it had evacuated all employees in the port city of Bandar-e Mahshahr in Khuzestan, state-run IRIB news agency reported.

Also on Monday morning, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its aerospace forces targeted two "important and strategic" Israeli air bases, reports Xinhua news agency. (IANS)

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