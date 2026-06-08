Pentagon raises concerns over Israeli espionage amid US-Israel rift

Washington DC: The Pentagon has reportedly heightened concerns over Israeli espionage activities, warning that senior US officials could face increased surveillance as policy differences grow between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the Iran conflict. According to NBC News, citing two current and one former US official, the Pentagon’s Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) recently upgraded Israel’s counter-intelligence threat designation to “critical,” its highest internal assessment level. The move reflects concerns within parts of the US defence establishment that Israel may be seeking information about the Trump administration’s internal discussions on Middle East policy.

A current US official told NBC News that American authorities already adopt strict security measures during visits to Israel due to the country’s reputation for aggressive intelligence gathering. These precautions reportedly include the use of temporary computers, burner phones and tightly controlled communication systems.

Former diplomats, intelligence officials and security experts said senior US officials often avoid discussing sensitive matters in hotel rooms or other locations considered vulnerable to surveillance while in Israel.

The DIA’s review was circulated in recent weeks amid increasing disagreements between Trump and Netanyahu regarding the direction of the war with Iran. Officials familiar with the matter said the agency distributed an internal notice along with a seven-page assessment outlining concerns over Israel’s intelligence-gathering capabilities. (ANI)

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