Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill five, including journalist, amid fragile ceasefire

TEL AVIV: Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon have killed five people, including a journalist, further putting pressure on a fragile ceasefire, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported, as cited by Al Jazeera.

According to the report, an initial Israeli attack targeted a vehicle in the village of at-Tiri in south Lebanon, killing two people who were inside. Israel's military said it targeted two vehicles in southern Lebanon that had left a site used by the Hezbollah group. Meanwhile, Lebanon's National News Agency reported, as cited by Al Jazeera, that a subsequent airstrike on a building in the same village injured a journalist who was trapped under the debris; she was later found dead, according to her employer, local outlet Al Akhbar.

Paul Morcos, Lebanon's Information Minister, condemned the Israeli attack on the journalists. In a post on X, Morcos wrote, "We strongly condemn this assault, holding Israel fully responsible for their safety, and affirming the necessity of immediately ensuring their protection and guaranteeing freedom of media work." (ANI)

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