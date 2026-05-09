Jaishankar, Guyana’s Health Minister discuss advancing bilateral medical cooperation

GEORGETOWN: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday shared a positive update from his stopover in Guyana, highlighting the growing synergy between India and the Caribbean nation in the healthcare sector.

During a brief but productive stopover in Georgetown, Jaishankar met with Guyana's Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony. The meeting served as a pivotal moment to review the expanding map of medical and pharmaceutical collaboration between the two nations.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to meet Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony of Guyana during my stopover in Georgetown. Glad to learn of the progress in our bilateral health cooperation."

Diplomatic relations between India and Guyana have existed since 1965, when a Commission of India was established in Georgetown in May 1965 and was made a full-fledged High Commission of India in 1968 after the country gained independence on May 26, 1966. (ANI)

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