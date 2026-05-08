Jaishankar pays tribute at ‘Monument for the Fallen Heroes’ in Suriname’s Mariënburg

PARAMARIBO: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) paid tribute at the ‘Monument for the Fallen Heroes’ in Mariënburg, Suriname, honouring the memory of those who lost their lives in the 1902 uprising and highlighting their role in the broader struggle against colonialism. In a post on X, Jaishankar said the sacrifices of the fallen continue to serve as an inspiration. “Paid homage at the ‘Monument for the Fallen Heroes’ in Mariënburg Suriname. Their sacrifices in 1902 are an inspiration in the struggle against colonialism,” he wrote. He also reflected on the contribution of the Girmitya community, noting their resilience and pursuit of dignity abroad despite hardship. “These Girmityas fought for dignity and freedom abroad, even as countless others did in Bharat,” he added. J (ani)

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