Japan’s child population drops to record low, declines for 45th consecutive year

TOKYO: The population of children under the age of 15 in Japan has shrunk to an estimated 13.29 million as of April 1, down by 350,000 from the previous year, hitting a record low, according to government data.

The data was released on Monday, a day before Japan’s national Children’s Day.

The decline has continued for a 45th consecutive year despite the Japanese government’s efforts to tackle the falling birthrate, including expanded financial support for child-rearing households, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ratio of children under 15 in the total population fell by 0.3 percentage points from a year earlier to 10.8 per cent, also the lowest since comparable data became available in 1950, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

The figures, including foreign residents, were calculated based on population estimates derived from a national census conducted every five years. By gender, there were 6.81 million boys and 6.48 million girls, according to the data.

By age, 3.09 million children were 12 to 14, compared with 2.13 million aged 0 to 2, suggesting a continuing decline in births.

The number of children born in Japan in 2025, including foreign nationals, dropped to a record low of 705,809, marking the 10th straight year of decrease, according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Japan’s child population has been on a downward trend since 1982, following its peak of 29.89 million in 1954. A second baby boom occurred between 1971 and 1974.

According to a United Nations survey conducted at various times, Japan ranks second lowest in the proportion of children among 38 countries with populations of 40 million or more, with South Korea recording the lowest figure at 10.2 per cent. (IANS)

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