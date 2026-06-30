Joe Biden lambasts President Donald Trump as ‘a loser’ in scathing Maryland speech

MARYLAND: Launching a blistering attack against his successor, former US President Joe Biden has described President Donald Trump as "a loser", whilst charging his administration with systemic corruption, procedural failure, and a tendency to prioritise personal vanity above national governance. Addressing a fundraising gala hosted by the Maryland Democratic Party in Hanover, Biden sharply scrutinised an array of capital-area construction and remodelling projects overseen by the current administration.

He took aim at structural transformations within Washington, DC, explicitly condemning modifications to the White House East Wing, proposed frameworks for a triumphal arch, and the high-profile overhaul of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

According to Biden, Trump's persistent efforts to re-engineer the visual landscape of the capital served as a primary example of distorted executive priorities and defective leadership.

The former president went on to lambast current administrative attempts to financially or institutionally compensate individuals convicted of participating in the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol, who were subsequently granted presidential pardons by Trump. Expressing his disbelief, Biden remarked, "Whoa! What a loser."

The infrastructure management of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was also singled out by Biden as an emblem of widespread executive malpractice.

He specifically censured the allocation of a lucrative, non-competitive contract for the installation of the landmark's new water filtration system, which was handed to a Trump campaign donor who resides near the president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

"It's the corruption, the corruption, the brazen, blatant corruption. Corruption on a scale never seen before in American history in any administration," Biden said. Pivoting to international affairs, the former president heavily criticised Trump's foreign policy approach, drawing attention to his diplomatic alignment with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Biden asserted that Trump's repeated actions have structurally undermined the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and compromised Washington's historical alliances. "He's diminished our standing in the world more than any president in history has," Biden said. (ANI)

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