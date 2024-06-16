Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Joining the other royal family members, Kate Middleton was spotted for the first time on the morning of Trooping the Colour since her cancer diagnosis.

Kate was pictured in a car with her husband, Prince William, and their three children. On Saturday (June 15), the Princess of Wales made her first public appearance since the Christmas 2023 church service, followed by her planned abdomen surgery that led to her cancer diagnosis.

The 42-year-old princess joined other royal family members at King Charles’ annual birthday parade on June 15. After arriving at Buckingham Palace in a car, she took part in the royal procession from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade.

Seated in a carriage with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Kate greeted the audience with a smile as she waved at the cheering crowd. For the first outing, Kate looked ethereal in a dramatic white outfit with blue detailing and a large bow on the side. She complemented her look with a white-brim hat. She accessorized her look with white pearl earrings, a black clutch and white pumps. Her dewy makeup look went perfect with her look.

Charles rode in a separate carriage with Queen Camilla, followed by Prince William, Charles’ heir and Kate’s husband, who was on horseback along with other senior members of the royal family. Kate, 42, has undergone preventative chemotherapy since the cancer announcement, and while treatment is continuing, her improved health meant she was able to appear in public for the first time since last December.

In a rare personal written message on Friday, she said she was making good progress but was “not out of the woods”. She said she was looking forward to attending Saturday’s parade and hoped to join a few public engagements over the summer. Kate spent two weeks in hospital in January after she underwent major abdominal surgery, and two months later she announced in a video message that tests had revealed the presence of cancer.

In her message on Friday, Kate said she had been “blown away” by thousands of kind messages from across the globe, which had made a world of difference to her and William.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Kate’s statement said.

Her office, Kensington Palace, has declined to give any details about the type of cancer or about her treatment, other than to say the preventative chemotherapy had begun in February. Her illness has coincided with that of Charles, 75, who has also been undergoing treatment for cancer. He returned to public duties in April, and has remained busy, although his diary commitments are being limited to minimise risks to his recovery. (Agencies)

