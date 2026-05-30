KATHMANDU: Nepal Celebrates 19th Republic Day with Nationwide Festivities

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Friday is celebrating the 19th year of the adaptation of republic system in the nation, organising various programmes. The event was observed by President Ram Chandra Paudel, Prime Minister Balendra Shah, Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Sharma, Lower House speaker Dol Prasad Aryal, National Assembly Chair Narayan Dahal amongst others. In his message of best wishes on the occasion of the 19th Republic Day today, President Paudel stressed the need for collaboration among all levels of government, the private sector and civil society to achieve the Constitution’s vision of social justice, economic prosperity and inclusive development. (ANI)

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