Kennedy Centre asks for 12-hour extension to remove US President Trump’s name

Workers began removing US President Donald Trump’s name from the exterior of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts early Saturday after a federal judge ruled that the rebranding of the landmark arts venue was unlawful. Following severe thunderstorms in Washington and ongoing legal disputes, crews started dismantling the lettering shortly after 3 a.m. local time. The centre had sought a 12-hour extension to meet the court-ordered deadline, citing weather-related delays. Workers spent hours erecting scaffolding and covering the area with white tarps before the removal process began. The move is being viewed as a symbolic victory for critics of Trump’s takeover and renaming of the institution. Earlier on Friday, a federal appeals court rejected the centre’s emergency request to temporarily halt the ruling while legal proceedings continue. A three-judge panel directed both sides to submit further arguments later this month regarding the centre’s appeal. Although references to Trump had already been removed from the centre’s website and promotional materials, the large exterior signage remained in place while the institution sought legal relief. In court filings, Justice Department lawyers argued that restoring the centre’s previous name could create public confusion if the government ultimately wins its appeal. They also warned of potential financial consequences, claiming donor agreements could be affected and that hundreds of millions of dollars in donations might have to be returned if Trump’s name is removed from the venue’s branding and affiliated materials. Despite the ongoing appeal, the court order currently requires the centre to remove Trump’s name from the building, website, marketing materials and all related locations while the case proceeds.

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