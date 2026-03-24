Kim Jong-Un reappointed as president of state affairs at Supreme People’s Assembly

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un was reappointed as president of the state affairs commission at the first session of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) after last month's ruling party congress, state media reported Monday.

Kim was reappointed president of the state affairs commission on the first day of the first session of the 15th SPA, the Korean Central New Agency (KCNA) said.

During the meeting, Jo Yong-Won, known as one of Kim's closest aides, was also elected chairman of the SPA standing committee, the top parliamentary post, replacing Choe Ryong-Hae, according to the KCNA.

North Korea typically convenes a session of the rubber-stamp parliament following a party congress to legislate laws needed to implement decisions made at the congress, Yonhap news agency reported.

The reappointment was made at the SPA's first session Sunday, the first state affairs activity of its 15th term. Premier Pak Thae-Song retained his post, while former Premier Kim Tok-Hun was appointed as first vice premier, a position newly created at the latest meeting. (IANS)

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