Lalitpur: Nepal’s longest chariot festival begins with ascension of ‘Red God’

Lalitpur: The Rato Machhindranath Chariot Festival began in Nepal on Saturday, marking the start of the country’s longest-running Jatra dedicated to the rain and harvest deity, also known as Bunga Dya in Newari tradition. Priests ceremonially placed the idol of the “Red God” onto a towering chariot, initiating weeks—sometimes months—of processions guided by astrological timings. Built annually by the Newar community in Lalitpur, the 32-foot wooden chariot is crafted without nails using traditional techniques. Construction takes about a week, followed by decorative finishing before the deity is installed. Four days after the ascension ritual, the chariot begins its journey across the city.

The procession moves through key locations including Ga:Bahal, Sundhara, Mangalbazar, and Lagankhel, stopping at each site for a day. A unique tradition allows women to exclusively pull the chariot during one segment of the journey. The final stretch leads to Jawalakhel, where the chariot may remain for days or even weeks depending on auspicious timings by priests. The festival concludes with the Bhoto Jatra ceremony, attended by top state officials, after which the idol is returned to Bungmati and the chariot dismantled. Typically held in late April or early May, the festival schedule can shift due to lunar calendar variations or unforeseen events, as seen during the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

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